Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has led the tributes to Irish comedian Jon Kenny, who passed away in hospital on Friday at the age of 66.

Best known as one half of comedy duo D'Unbelievables alongside Pat Shortt, he was also an accomplished actor and singer.

According to RTÉ News, Kenny — who had previously been treated for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and heart failure — suffered a cardiac arrest last Sunday and never regained consciousness.

'A gifted performer'

In a statement, Mr Harris recalled his admiration for Kenny's talents as well as his openness over his health issues.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of writer, actor and comedian Jon Kenny," said the Taoiseach.

"Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word.

"Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.

"Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D'Unbelievables.

"I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his death came through and to say he is beloved, is a huge understatement.

"I personally admired the honest and reflective way Jon spoke about illness with Oliver Callan on radio earlier this year. Like everything he did, it was very human and very real.

"To Jon's family, friends and huge circle of colleagues and peers, I am truly sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace."

'Devastated'

Kenny was a familiar face on the big and small screen, memorably playing cinema manager Michael Cocheese and A Song for Europe host Fred Rickwood in two episodes of Father Ted.

He also appeared in several feature films, including The Van, Angela's Ashes and 2022's Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin.

Kenny's D’Unbelievables comedy partner Shortt — who himself appeared in Father Ted as recurring character Tom — said he was lucky to have spent so much time with him.

"We are all devastated with the news of Jon passing and our thoughts are with Margy, Aaron and Leah," he posted on Twitter/X.

"I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him. Creating some great shows and videos. Hilarious hours in the rehearsal room and playing great tunes.

"But sitting in the kitchen with Margy and Caroline just having the craic in Lough Gur will never be forgotten. Thanks Jon."

'An inspiration'

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, also paid tribute to Kenny, praising his 'natural talent for humour'.

"It is with great sadness that so many people, and in particular all those who appreciated his particular brand of humour, will have learned of the death of Jon Kenny," he said.

"With his impeccable, natural talent for humour and an ability to raise a laugh with just the slightest action, Jon brought so much joy and laughter in his work with Pat Shortt as one half of the D'Unbelievables.

"Immensely popular amongst all his colleagues, for Pat Shortt it will be an incredible loss of his partner in showbusiness.

"With his solo work and beyond — including his outstanding work as a stage and film actor and poet — Jon Kenny has left what is a substantial body of work which will be recalled with the greatest warmth by the Irish public.

"It was part of the generosity of his character that he spoke about his health issues, and in this he demonstrated his trademark warmth and humour, while providing an inspiration to those suffering from their own illnesses.

"May I extend my deepest sympathies to Jon's wife, Margie, to his children Leah and Aaron, and to all of his family, friends and fellow performers.

"He will be deeply missed by all those who appreciated his extraordinary talent."

'Thanks for the magic'

Meanwhile, musician and actor Steve Wall — who founded Irish band The Stunning and appeared in Dune: Part Two — recalled his memories of working with Kenny.

"I'm so shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Jon Kenny. He gave so much laughter & joy," he posted on Twitter/X.

"The Stunning have many great memories with him & Pat — D'Unbelievables. We often performed with them and never missed their shows.

"Rest in peace Jon. Thanks for the magic."

Kenny's funeral is due to take place at St Patrick's Church, Lough Gur, Bruff, Co. Limerick on Tuesday, November 18.