Three women avoid jail over aiding man accused of rape and murder of young woman

THREE woman who aided a man later accused of raping and murdering a young woman have avoided jail.

Katie Simpson, 21, died in hospital on August 9, 2020, six days after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows in Co. Derry.

Invetigators originally believed Ms Simpson had attempted to take her own life but 36-year-old Jonathan Cresswell was later charged with the rape and murder of the popular showjumper.

Creswell was found dead at his home on April 24 this year, a day after his trial started.

On Friday, Hayley Robb, 30, Jill Robinson, 42, and Rose De Montmorency-Wright, 23, were sentenced for offences in connection with the death of Ms Simpson.

Prosecutors said that while they accepted the woman believed they were protecting Creswell from an earlier assault on Ms Simpson and not murder, the trio had still committed 'serious criminality'.

Washed clothes and cleaned blood

Robb had previously admitted to withholding information and to perverting the course of justice by washing Creswell's clothes and cleaning blood in his home.

She was sentenced to serve two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Robinson, who had admitted to perverting the course of justice by washing Creswell's clothes, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.

De Montmorency-Wright, who had admitted to withholding information while knowing of Creswell's alleged assault on Katie, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

"These three defendants have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to the individual parts they played in the aftermath of Ms Simpson's death," said PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Bronach McAuley.

"While the prosecution accepted the defendants' accounts that they believed that they were protecting Creswell from blame for an earlier assault by him upon Ms Simpson rather than her murder, they have nonetheless been convicted of serious criminality."

She added: "As Jonathan Creswell was found dead during his trial in April 2024, those proceedings can never run to conclusion.

"However, it was the prosecution's case that Creswell was responsible for Ms Simpson's death.

"It was also central to the prosecution's case that he had covered up and lied about the circumstances of her death, to exculpate himself from blame."

'Family's nightmare goes on'

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said his thoughts were with Ms Simpson’s loved ones.

"Katie Simpson lost her life at the age of just 21, leaving family members and many close friends bereft," he said.

"She was at the heart of a family who simply adored her."

He added: "The trial for Katie's alleged rape and murder got underway on April 23 but quickly ended when the defendant Jonathan Creswell was found dead the following morning.

"Katie's loved ones have experienced a loss beyond words. Theirs is a sorrow deepened and prolonged by a lack of closure.

"While three co-defendants have today been held to account for their individual actions in connection with Katie's death, I'm aware that a family's nightmare goes on.

"My thoughts, along with those of my team, are with Katie's family and friends who remain heartbroken."