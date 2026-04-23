Two arrests made following security alert which saw residents evacuated

TWO arrests have been made following a security alert in Belfast.

Police were called to Victor Place area of the city at around 12.55pm yesterday afternoon, following reports that two masked men carrying guns were in the area.

They had also received reports that a suspicious device had been left there.

“Officers attended and searched a residential property, where a number of suspected imitation firearms and a suspicious device were discovered,” a PSNI spokesperson said this morning.

“A number of local residents were evacuated while a safety operation was conducted,” they added.

“Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and examined the item which was thankfully deemed to be inviable,” the police force confirmed.

“Residents were able to return to their homes on Wednesday evening. We thank them for their patience.”

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the investigation into the incident.

"A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm under suspicious circumstances and a second man aged in his 20s was arrested later on suspicion of the same offence,” the PSNI confirmed.

“The man aged in his 20s has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries, while the man aged in his 40s remains in custody at this time,” they added.

The PSNI has urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 687 22/04/26,” they said.

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