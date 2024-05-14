Two men arrested after police raid on cannabis factory finds plants worth £68k
POLICE have arrested two men after a cannabis factory was discovered at a property in Co. Derry.

Officers raided two properties in Magherafelt after searching a car in the Station Road area at around 4pm on May 12.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Delaney said: “Officers conducted a search of a vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act which was parked at the Station Road area.

“Following the search of the vehicle, two subsequent searches were conducted at two properties in the town.”

He added: “A suspected cannabis factory with a number of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of around £68,000, as well as drugs paraphernalia were recovered.

“During the search operation, around £14,900 in cash and other items were taken away for further forensic examination.”

The plants discovered at the cannabis factory

Two men, aged 36 and 34 years old, have since been arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.

“Police are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts,” Serg Delaney said.

“Police continue to encourage members of the public with concerns about drugs or drug dealing to get in touch and enable us to investigate,” he added

