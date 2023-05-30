Two men arrested over drugs and gun offences thanks to information from public

TWO men have been arrested following information provided by the public to police officers in Northern Ireland.

PSNI detectives investigating a firearm-related report in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast yesterday have since charged a man to court.

The 28-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, carrying a firearm with ammunition in a public place and possession of a loaded firearm whilst drunk or under the influence of drugs.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detectives carried out follow up searches at a house in the north Belfast area last night where they uncovered a number of other items.

“A quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the property,” the PSNI confirms, which have now been taken away for forensic examination.

A man, 26, was arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He has since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said this morning: “These arrests are the result of information from the public and the rapid response of Local Policing Teams from Tennent Street police station.

“I would thank those who reported their concerns as quickly as they did, resulting in a suspected firearm, ammunition, and a significant quantity of suspected drugs being removed from the streets of Belfast.”

Anyone with any concerns about drugs or other suspected criminality in their local area should contact police on 101.