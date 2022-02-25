Visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland lifted with immediate effect

THE MINISTER for Justice has announced the immediate lifting of visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland.

Helen McEntee made the announcement to streamline and support the swift exit of both the Ukrainian family members of Irish citizens, and the family members of people from Ukraine who are resident in Ireland.

It will apply as an emergency measure to all Ukrainians travelling to Ireland, and the Statutory Instrument removing the visa requirement for Ukraine nationals as an emergency measure takes immediate effect. Commenting on the move, McEntee said she is "appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the unjustified and unprovoked attack against a democratic sovereign state in Europe."

"We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people and will, working with our partners in the European Union, play our part in assisting them in their time of need.

"That is why I am immediately lifting visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland.

"This will apply to all Ukrainians who want to travel to Ireland. It will assist Irish citizens and their families in Ukraine, as well as the families of members of the Ukrainian community here in Ireland who may want to leave Ukraine."

She said the measure will be kept under review and that the Government will also work with colleagues on any further EU-wide measures that might assist those fleeing Ukraine.

People who are considering leaving Ukraine and travelling to Ireland may for the coming period do so without a visa if they judge it safe to travel. Those who travel to Ireland without a visa during this period will then have 90 days after arrival to regularise their position. This position will be kept under ongoing review with the impact monitored closely.

The UNHCR, the UN's Refugee Agency, has said the war's "humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating."

"UNHCR is working with the authorities, UN and other partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

"To that effect, security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed.

"UNHCR is also working with governments in neighboring countries, calling on them to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection. We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement.

"Accordingly, we have stepped up our operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. We remain firmly committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region."