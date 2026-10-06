Witness appeal after boy was pushed into bin and placed on train tracks
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Witness appeal after boy was pushed into bin and placed on train tracks

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a boy was pushed into a bin that was placed on train tracks in Dublin over the weekend.

Officers were called to the incident at the Harmonstown Dart Station at around 8pm on Sunday, October 4.

“During the incident, a male youth was pushed into a bin and onto the train tracks,” the police force confirmed.

“He received treatment for his injuries at the scene.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who was at the Harmonstown Dart Station between 7:45pm and 9pm and who may have witnessed the incident should make contact,” they said.

“Anyone with camera footage is also asked to make that footage available,’ they added. “Gardaí can be contacted at the Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Bin, Dublin, Train Tracks

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