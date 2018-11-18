Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after falling from the window of a Dublin hotel.

The incident happened last Monday, November 12 at the Clarence Hotel in Temple Bar, reports Independent.ie.

The woman, aged in her 20s, remains in St James’s Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí arrested a second woman at the scene.

The woman, also in her 20s, was detained at Pearse Street garda station before being later released.

The hotel, built in 1852, is co-owned by U2 members Bono and The Edge.