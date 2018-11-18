Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window
News

Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window

The Clarence Hotel (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after falling from the window of a Dublin hotel.

The incident happened last Monday, November 12 at the Clarence Hotel in Temple Bar, reports Independent.ie.

The woman, aged in her 20s, remains in St James’s Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí arrested a second woman at the scene.

Advertisement

The woman, also in her 20s, was detained at Pearse Street garda station before being later released.

The hotel, built in 1852, is co-owned by U2 members Bono and The Edge.

See More: Clarence Hotel, Dublin

Related

Two women jailed for total of 52 years for ‘sickening’ murder over necklace
News 8 hours ago

Two women jailed for total of 52 years for ‘sickening’ murder over necklace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Convicted murderer who went on the run during day release is caught in Belfast
News 10 hours ago

Convicted murderer who went on the run during day release is caught in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

WATCH: Drone captures footage of rare shark nursery discovered off west coast of Ireland
News 1 day ago

WATCH: Drone captures footage of rare shark nursery discovered off west coast of Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Joy as Ireland claim historic first home victory against rugby world champions New Zealand
Sport 23 hours ago

Joy as Ireland claim historic first home victory against rugby world champions New Zealand

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bono joins Irish artists to record classic Homeward Bound in aid of homeless charities
Entertainment 1 day ago

Bono joins Irish artists to record classic Homeward Bound in aid of homeless charities

By: Gerard Donaghy

Clothes don't rape women, rapists do’ – Justice Minister proposes report on sexual violence in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Clothes don't rape women, rapists do’ – Justice Minister proposes report on sexual violence in Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí and actors stage simulated terrorist attack at Irish university
News 1 day ago

Gardaí and actors stage simulated terrorist attack at Irish university

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Recipe for carnage' – Ammo explodes after suspected New IRA arms cache left in boiler house
News 1 day ago

'Recipe for carnage' – Ammo explodes after suspected New IRA arms cache left in boiler house

By: Gerard Donaghy