Woman who skipped bail after being sentenced for stealing pensioner’s purse extradited from Ireland
A WOMAN who skipped bail after being convicted of stealing a pensioner’s purse in Belfast has been extradited from Ireland.

The incident occurred in a shop in Belfast in 2016 where the woman stole a purse from a woman aged in her 80s.

She was found guilty and sentenced for theft in 2016, but appealed and was released on court bail.

She failed to appear before Belfast Crown Court in May 2016.

In May 2024 the 38-year-old was arrested in the Republic of Ireland.

The woman appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court

Yesterday the extradition process was completed and she was returned to Northern Ireland, where she appeared before Antrim Magistrates Court.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Davey said her extradition was “further example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with An Garda Síochána to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice”.

He added; “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

