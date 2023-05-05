Young man killed in horror collision between car and lorry in Cavan
News

Young man killed in horror collision between car and lorry in Cavan

AN investigation is underway after a young man was killed in a collision on a road in Co. Cavan.

The man, in his 20s, was the driver and sole occupant of a car which collided with a lorry on the N3 at New Inns in Ballyjamesduff.

He was fatally injured in the incident, while the driver of the lorry was unharmed.

Gardaí are currently investigating the accident, which occurred at around 5pm yesterday afternoon.

The N3 at New Inns was closed overnight as Forensic Collision Investigators were in place at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4:30pm and 5:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

