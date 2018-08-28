Young people in Ireland think 'rollies' are healthier than traditional cigarettes

A NEW STUDY reveals that young people mistakenly believe roll-up cigarettes are cheaper, taste better and are healthier.

The study, carried out by the Tobacco Free Research Institute of Ireland, shows that while the rates of smoking among young people has declined, the use of ‘rollies’ has risen.

As a result, the organisation is now calling for the price of ‘roll-your-own’ tobacco to be raised.

Professor Luke Clancy, one of the authors of the report, said: “It was the first time ever that roll-your-own had overtaken manufactured cigarettes.

Advertisement

“There was a dramatic increase in roll-your-own.

“20 years ago it was about 2-3% of those who smoke (would) smoke roll-your-own, now it’s over 50%, a dramatic increase in roll-your-own.”