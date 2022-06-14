Ireland have named their 40-Player Squad for the New Zealand Tour this summer, five uncapped players are included

IRELAND'S 40-player squad for the five game Tour of New Zealand this summer has been selected by Andy Farrell today.
Farrell has selected five uncapped players for the touring party, which include the likes of Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster) and Cian Prendergast (Connacht).
There are also 12 players that have been included such Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Mack Hansen, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Ryan Baird, Dave Heffernan, Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell.
Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell (Munster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), and Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) all miss out due to injuries.
Johnny Sexton has been made captain and was part of the last tour to New Zealand in 2012. As were Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Keith Earls
Ireland have never won a series in New Zealand.
The Irish side will play games in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington, as well as two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks.
This will be Ireland's first tour abroad since the 2018 tour of Australia.
Commenting on the series, Andy Farrell said: "This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign, and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks.
Due to Covid we haven’t had an opportunity to tour, and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field.
This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.
We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.”
Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2022
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 57 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 20 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 12 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 105 caps CAPTAIN
Forwards (22)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 30 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 57 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 26 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 84 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
Ireland 2022 Summer Tour Fixtures
Māori All Blacks v IRELAND
FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
New Zealand v IRELAND
Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 2nd July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
New Zealand v IRELAND
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday 9th July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
Māori All Blacks v IRELAND
SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
New Zealand v IRELAND
SKY Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 16th July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)