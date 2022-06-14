Ireland have named their 40-Player Squad for the New Zealand Tour this summer, five uncapped players are included

IRELAND'S 40-player squad for the five game Tour of New Zealand this summer has been selected by Andy Farrell today.

Farrell has selected five uncapped players for the touring party, which include the likes of Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster) and Cian Prendergast (Connacht).

There are also 12 players that have been included such Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Mack Hansen, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Ryan Baird, Dave Heffernan, Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell.

Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell (Munster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), and Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) all miss out due to injuries.

Johnny Sexton has been made captain and was part of the last tour to New Zealand in 2012. As were Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Keith Earls

Ireland have never won a series in New Zealand.

✈️ Introducing our 40-player Ireland squad for the Summer Tour of New Zealand! 🇳🇿



Head Coach Andy Farrell has included five uncapped players in the travelling panel, captained by @JohnnySexton. #TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 14, 2022

The Irish side will play games in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington, as well as two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks.

This will be Ireland's first tour abroad since the 2018 tour of Australia.

Commenting on the series, Andy Farrell said: "This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign, and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks.

Due to Covid we haven’t had an opportunity to tour, and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field.

This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.

We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.”

Ireland Summer Tour Squad 2022

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 57 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 20 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 12 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 105 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (22)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 30 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 57 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 26 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 84 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

Ireland 2022 Summer Tour Fixtures

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 2nd July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday 9th July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 16th July 2022 (KO: 8.05am)