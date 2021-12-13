Birmingham - Knock route to be introduced by Ryanair in 2022
Travel

RYANAIR HAS announced that it will operate a twice-weekly route between Birmingham and Knock beginning in March 2022.

The company said the new route reinforces its commitment to the UK and the rebuilding of the country's tourism industry, playing a key role in the recovery of local jobs and the economy.

"We are pleased to add this new route to Knock as part of our UK S’22 schedule, offering our customers yet another amazing European destination to choose from when planning their summer break," said Ryanair's Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness.

He said the company is looking ahead to summer 2022 and the addition of 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft to its fleet.

These new aircraft offer 4% more seats, 16% less fuel and a 40% reduction in noise emissions, with the company saying the summer schedule will be the most environmentally friendly to date.

