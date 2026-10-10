History and horizons on a Mediterranean cruise

AFTER a short walk from the coach, there it is in all its glory. Hundreds of people are scurrying around it, jockeying for position to photograph it.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa, a bell tower famous for its nearly four-degree lean, owes its distinctive tilt to an unstable foundation. It stands in Pisa’s Cathedral Square, the Piazza del Duomo, alongside the cathedral and the Pisa Baptistry.

Standing at 183 feet 3 inches on its lower side and 185 feet 11 inches on its higher side, the flawed tower became one of the world’s most visited tourist attractions and an architectural icon of Italy, attracting more than five million visitors each year. The complex was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

I am on one of Viking Ocean Cruises’ included excursions. My visit to Pisa is one of six included tours during Viking’s eight-day ‘Iconic Western Mediterranean’ cruise.

The first is in Barcelona, Spain. We take a coach tour of the city’s highlights, with our guide pointing out landmarks including the Columbus Monument, Port Vell and the Arc de Triomf.

We pass works by Antoni Gaudí, an architect and designer widely regarded as the greatest exponent of Catalan Modernisme. His influences included architecture, nature and religion.

He considered every detail of his creations, combining crafts such as ceramics, stained glass, wrought ironwork and carpentry.

After the coach tour, we have time to explore the area surrounding the Sagrada Família, Gaudí’s unfinished masterpiece of a church. Normally, guided tours of its intricate exterior are offered. On this day, however, the cross was being installed and tours were unavailable.

From Barcelona, we sail to Sète, France.

Known as the Venice of Languedoc for its network of canals, Sète is a Mediterranean port and seaside resort with a strong cultural identity, traditions, cuisine and dialect.

For the included excursion, we set out on a guided walk to explore the historic port. Our local guide tells us the city was founded in 1666 by Louis XIV. The Old Port sits at its heart, and our guide leads us past brightly painted buildings and intersecting canals.

Then, as with many of Viking’s guided tours, there is free time to shop, take photographs and explore at a slower pace.

Marseille, France, is next on our adventure. The included tour is by coach, with stops along the way for guests to take photographs.

One stop is the Palais Longchamp, a historic monument celebrating the arrival of water in the city. In 1835, a cholera epidemic struck Marseille amid a shortage of drinking water. In response, the engineer Franz Mayor de Montricher carried out a project that had been envisaged as early as the 16th century: digging an 85-kilometre canal to bring water from the Durance to Marseille.

Construction took place between 1839 and 1849 and involved building numerous aqueducts to bring water to the city.

The architect Henri Espérandieu created the monumental architectural complex, built between 1862 and 1869.

Another stop is the Monument to the Heroes of the Army of the Orient and Distant Lands, sculpted by Antoine Sartorio in 1927.

After the formal tour, we are given free time to explore and shop.

For those who prefer to explore on foot, Viking offers another included tour: a guided walk through Le Panier, Marseille’s oldest neighbourhood.

In Monaco, there are two walking tours: one lasts three hours and the other three and a half. The difference is the pace, rather than the itinerary. Both offer beautiful views of the yacht-filled harbour and surrounding homes.

I see the Place du Palais and the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, home to the House of Grimaldi, before passing St Nicholas Cathedral. This is the burial place of members of Monaco’s princely family, including the American actress turned princess, Grace Kelly.

The tours include free time before we return to the ship.

And this brings us back to Pisa and its famous bell tower.

But excursions are only half of any cruise; the ship provides the setting for an enjoyable holiday.

Viking Mars offers peace and tranquillity, with its lovely Scandinavian interior of pale wood and brass fixtures. The Library and Living Room provide places to read, chat or play games. Staterooms and suites are also designed for relaxation after a day of touring, with amenities such as a veranda. There is also complimentary room service, available 24 hours a day.

Among the ship’s attractions are included Wi-Fi, complimentary speciality dining at Manfredi’s Italian Restaurant and The Chef’s Table, and a lovely afternoon tea in the Wintergarden, with dozens of teas to choose from and a selection of sandwiches and pastries.

Other dining options include The Restaurant, World Café, Aquavit Terrace and Mamsen’s, which offers Norwegian specialities for breakfast, lunch, an afternoon snack or an evening treat.

Another advantage is its relatively small passenger capacity. You often see the same fellow travellers, opening up opportunities for friendship. The ship’s size also allows it to dock close to the city in many locations, letting guests walk off the ship and into the destination.

This brings us to the last day of touring. I have the option of returning to Pisa or choosing an excursion that costs extra. I choose ‘Lucca on Your Own’, a half-day outing to explore this small medieval Italian city, steeped in history and culture.

Surrounded by historic defensive walls, Lucca offers wonderful scenery in the heart of Tuscany. The tour begins with a drive through the lovely countryside.

When we arrive, an escort leads us to the city centre. Its pedestrianised streets allow me to take my time, take photographs, explore and browse the shops. I walk past architecture dating back to the fourth century.

The city is the birthplace of numerous celebrated composers, including Giacomo Puccini, Alfredo Catalani and Luigi Boccherini. It is known for other art forms as well.

The coach ride back to the ship feels a little melancholy after a week at sea, knowing that the next day will bring Rome and a trip to the airport.

Viking offers a superb experience, leaving plenty of fond memories.

For more information on ocean, river and expedition cruises, visit www.vikingcruises.com

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