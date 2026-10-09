Killarney's historic Great Southern Hotel reveals elegant rebrand

A LUXURY hotel which has been operating in Co. Kerry for more than 170 years has revealed an elegant upgrade this month.

The Great Southern Killarney recently launched a new brand identity, along with an enhanced guest offering, following an extensive refurbishment project.

The work completed has already netted them a highly coveted five-star rating, which is the highest grade awarded under Fáilte Ireland’s national quality framework.

Now, with the renovations complete, the hotel is sharing the fruits of their labour with their guests – which includes many new experiences they now offer.

Nestled in a prime spot in picturesque Killarney, The Great Southern has been in operation since 1854.

When it opened it was Ireland’s first purpose-built railway hotel and over the years the historic venue has remained a popular choice for visitors.

In 2014 it was taken over by the Scally family. Back then it was known as 'The Malton', but the hotel was formally re-launched under its former name, The Great Southern Killarney, in 2018.

Since then, the Scallys have set about achieving the high standards which are evident throughout the newly renovated building.

“As The Great Southern Killarney continues to evolve, it is important that our brand reflects the unique balance of rich heritage, adventure and contemporary luxury that defines a stay here,” Jamie Power, General Manager at The Great Southern Killarney, said.

“Killarney is a truly unique destination, but it is our people who bring it to life,” he added.

“The warmth, personality and genuine hospitality of our team sit at the heart of every guest experience and is remembered long after they leave,” he explained.

“This rebrand, alongside achieving five-star status, is a significant milestone for the hotel and is a true reflection of its spirit”.

Working to the concept ‘Splendour, Untamed’, which embraces the hotel’s inherent elegance as well as the beauty of their natural Co. Kerry surroundings, the Scally Hotel Collection - which also owns properties in counties Cork and Dublin as well as the Killarney Royal Townhouse - have invested in upgrades to guestrooms, public spaces, the hotel’s dining offerings and its event facilities.

Led by the London-based design and branding agency SEA, the hotel’s rebrand also includes a new website and digital campaign.

“The spirit of The Great Southern Killarney is conveyed with a brand story and visual identity that truly reflects its rich past and ambitious future,” SEA partner Bryan Edmondson explained.

“The colour palette is inspired by the wild landscape and the typography conveys an authentic voice with elegance and modernity in equal measure.”

He added: “This brand project has been a true collaboration with the hotel team and an exciting one to help bring to life.”

The relaunch also looks to the growing trend of experience-led travel, with new offerings including daily schedules of events featuring everything from yoga classes to falconry experiences.

There is also a particularly inviting dining experience on offer at the hotel. Arbour, its impressive brasserie-style restaurant, is led by Culinary Director Heiko Riebandt.

Fusing locally sourced ingredients and cleverly combined flavours the dishes on offer here are sophisticated yet satisfying and beautifully presented.

The setting is equally beautiful with plush furnishings and stunning views of the hotel’s six-acre private gardens and Killarney National Park.

“Securing five-star status and unveiling our new brand positioning marks a defining moment for The Great Southern Killarney and for the wider Scally Hotel Collection,” said Michael Jacobi, Managing Director of the Scally Hotel Collection.

“We are incredibly proud of what the team has created: a luxury experience that honours the rich heritage of this iconic hotel,” he added.

“Splendour, Untamed’ perfectly captures the energy that makes the hotel such a special destination for guests from around the world.”

For further information and bookings visit www.greatsouthernkillarney.com

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