United Airlines’ centenary marked at Irish airport

PASSENGERS travelling from Ireland to New York this week received extra treats as they boarded their flight.

Celebrations got underway at Shannon Airport in Co. Clare to mark the centenary of United Airlines’ first flight – which took to the skies on April 6, 1926.

Since that small airmail flight between Pasco, Washington and Elko, Nevada took place, the airline has expanded dramatically.

It now operates a fleet of nearly 1,100 aircraft, serving more than 350 destinations across the globe.

And since 1998 the airline has served Shannon Airport - providing nonstop flights between the west of Ireland and the US.

The partnership has grown over the years to also include seasonal nonstop services to Chicago O’Hare.

To date more than 2.5 million passengers have travelled on United services to and from Shannon via its Newark/New York and Chicago routes.

The airport marked their successful partnership yesterday, where passengers travelling on the nonstop Shannon–Newark/New York service enoyed refreshments and music at their departure gate.

“The occasion was an opportunity to acknowledge a partnership that has delivered lasting benefits for the region,” Niall Kearns, Airport Director of Shannon Airport, said.

“United’s services have played a crucial role in maintaining strong transatlantic links and supporting economic activity across the west of Ireland,” he added.

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