Medtronic launches new pharmaceutical lab in Galway

A GLOBAL health tech leader which is headquartered in Galway has unveiled a new laboratory in the city.

Medtronic has formally opened a new Pharma Laboratory and Building 6 at its location in Parkmore.

Galway TD and Minister of State Seán Canney attended the launch event this month.

“Great to be in Parkmore to officially open the new Pharma Laboratory and Building 6 at Medtronic,” he said.

“This is a really significant investment for Galway and for the West – strengthening our position as a global leader in MedTech and supporting the next generation of innovation.”

He added: “The facility will act as a “one-stop shop” for testing and validating drug-device combination products – a fast-growing area that is improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

“Medtronic has been part of Galway for over 40 years, and what’s been built here is genuinely world-class.

“It reflects the strength of the talent, the ecosystem, and the ambition that exists across this region. Most importantly, this is about impact – better treatments, better technologies, and better outcomes for patients.

“A real vote of confidence in Galway and in Ireland.”

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