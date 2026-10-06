Penneys release Late Late Toy Show PJs for the whole family

PENNEYS has kicked off the countdown to The Late Late Toy Show by releasing a new range of pyjamas designed especially for the big night.

The retailer, which has been a partner to the show for the past 11 years, revealed its annual Late Late Toy Show collection this week – which boasts pyjama sets for the whole family.

The range includes matching pyjamas for adults, children and even pets, along with a range of Toy Show accessories including socks, a blanket and an owl plush toy.

“We know what an exciting moment The Late Late Toy Show is in Christmas calendars, with families across Ireland coming together to watch this special programme,” Fintan Costello, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said this week.

“We’re really proud that our pyjamas are part of the tradition in so many homes.”

Penneys is also donating €100k to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and a further €50k to the Children’s Health Foundation.

They will also deliver special The Late Late Toy Show pyjamas to children spending Toy Show night in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

“At Penneys, we also recognise that The Late Late Toy Show is about much more than entertainment,” Mr Costello said.

“We hope that our €150,000 donation to RTE’s Toy Show Appeal and Children’s Health Foundation will support the incredible work being done for children and families across Ireland.”

He added: “One of the most special moments each year is delivering our pyjamas to children spending Toy Show night in hospital, hopefully bringing a little extra Christmas magic to those families.”

Fionnuala O Leary, CEO at the Children's Health Foundation, said they are “delighted to partner with Penneys again this year” and grateful for their donation.

“This support will make a real difference to children receiving care in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly,” she explained.

“Christmas is such a magical time for families, but for children who must spend it in hospital, it can be a very different experience.

“It’s always so special to see the smiles on their faces when they receive their Toy Show pyjamas – a small gesture that can bring a little magic to their day.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Penneys for continuing to think of children in hospital and for helping Children’s Health Foundation to save a smile this Christmas”.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ 1 on Friday, December 4.

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