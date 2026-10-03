Bringing Haringey’s Irish community together

FOR GENERATIONS of Irish people in Haringey, local clubs and dance halls were places to meet friends, hear news from home and enjoy the music.

They helped people build a community away from home, and that social tradition continues today.

The Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS) runs Active Ageing Clubs on Wednesdays in Tottenham and Fridays in Hornsey Vale.

Both offer an afternoon of company and entertainment, with live music and dancing firm favourites. There is also bingo, celebrations, summer seaside trips and other events throughout the year.

For many members, the pleasure is simply seeing familiar faces and having a chat.

Over the past year, 375 people attended the clubs, making more than 7,300 visits between them. One member called the experience “a positive lifeline”.

New faces are welcome, whether they come alone or with a friend, family member or carer. The clubs are accessible and dementia-friendly. Anyone unsure about attending, or about bringing someone they care for, is encouraged to contact BIAS.

The service also offers free, confidential advice on benefits, pensions, housing and passport advice.

TOTTENHAM – Wednesdays, 12–3 pm

Church Hall at St Francis de Sales

729 High Road, London N17 8AG

Entrance via Brereton Road

Please note this is BIAS’s new Tottenham venue.

HORNSEY VALE – Fridays, 12–3 pm

Hornsey Vale Community Centre

60 Mayfield Road, London N8 9LP

Each club is £5 per person, including tea and coffee and a light lunch. For more information about the Active Ageing Clubs or BIAS Advice Service, contact Nóra at BIAS on 020 8459 6655, email [email protected] or visit www.biasbrent.co.uk.

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