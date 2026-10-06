Dublin Mayor says ban on under-18s riding e-scooters will ‘protect all road users’

PEOPLE under the age of 18 are now banned from riding electric scooters in Ireland.

New regulations came into effect on October 2, making it illegal for anyone below that age to use an e-scooter on public roads.

This week Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daryl Barron welcomed the new regulations, which are aimed at improving road safety across the country.

They will work in tandem with initiatives such as Grace's Law - legislation banning the use of scramblers in public spaces in Ireland which was introduced in April.

The law is named after Grace Lynch who died in January after being struck by an off-road motorcycle while walking in Finglas.

Mayor Barron described the regulations on e-scooters as “an important step in ensuring they can be used safely and responsibly on our roads”.

“E-scooters have the potential to play a valuable role in helping people travel around our city in a sustainable and convenient way,” Mayor Barron said.

“However, as with all forms of transport, safety must come first.”

He added: “These changes, together with wider road safety measures such as Grace's Law, demonstrate a commitment to protecting people in our communities and creating safer public spaces for everyone.

“By setting clear rules and expectations, we can reduce risk and encourage responsible behaviour among all road users.”

He explained: “These new rules will help to protect young people, pedestrians and all road users, while providing clarity around the safe use of e-scooters.

“I encourage everyone using an e-scooter to familiarise themselves with the regulations and to respect other road users at all times.”

Regulations to double the fees for detention and storage of seized e-scooters also came into effect on October 2.

It now costs €80 for detention and the first day of storage of a seized e-scooter and €30 for each additional day of storage.

These regulations follow changes which came into effect on September 4, making helmets and high-visibility clothing mandatory for e-scooter users.

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