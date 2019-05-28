Five-year-old boy and man in his 30s killed while several others injured in horror Offaly road collision
Five-year-old boy and man in his 30s killed while several others injured in horror Offaly road collision

A MAN and a young boy have been killed in a horrific collision between a car and an articulated lorry in Co. Offaly.

The accident occurred on the N80 Tullamore to Mountmellick road near the village of Killeigh at around 5pm on Monday evening.

The man driving the car, aged in his 30s, and a five-year-old boy who was his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

A young girl who was also in the car was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another male passenger wastaken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The male driver of the truck was also taken to Midland Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The victims of the tragedy are yet to be named.

The N80 was closed for a number of hours last night and local diversions were put in place while emergency services attended the accident.

The road has since reopened following a Garda forensic collision examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

