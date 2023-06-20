Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car
A GARDA on a motorcycle was hopsitalised after a serious collision with a car in Donegal.

The incident happened on Friday, June 16 at around 3.30pm at Tullygallan in Donegal Town Gardaí confirmed today.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward with information.

“The collision involved a car and a Garda motorcycle,” the police force confirmed.

“The male Garda motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries,” they added.

“No other injuries were reported."

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision over the weekend.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team,” they state.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, they confirm.

