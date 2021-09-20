GARDAÍ HAVE launched a public appeal following the disappearance of a four-year-old boy from Kilkenny.

Muaaz Usama vanished from the Kilkenny City area yesterday, Sunday 19 September and has not been seen since.

Little Muaaz is described in a missing person report as being approximately 2 foot 4 inches in height, with a slim build and with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When last seen, Muaaz was wearing a dark green and black hoody with a grey hood, blue jeans, black shoes and black socks.

The missing person's report also suggests that Muaaz may be wearing a yellow hoody or a blue puffy jacket.

A photograph of the missing child, released by Muaaz's family via Gardaí, can be seen below.

An Garda Síochána have appealed for the public for help in locating Muaaz, who may be travelling with an adult relative.

They were last believed to be in the Dublin area but may have moved on since then.

An Garda Síochána have urged the public to keep an eye out for the missing child, and anyone who may have seen him-- or has any information which can assist in locating Muaaz, no matter how insignificant the information may seem-- to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.