Man arrested over PSNI data breach which saw details of all serving officers leaked

A MAN has been arrested by police officers investigating a major data breach that revealed personal details of all serving officers.

The PSNI launched an investigation after the force released a document containing details of all serving officers and staff, including their surname, initials, rank, role and location.

The spreadsheet was published on a legitimate Freedom of Information (FoI) website on Tuesday, August 8, following an FOI request, but inadvertently included the personal information.

Yesterday, detectives investigating the breach carried out a search in Derry and made an arrest.

The man, aged 44, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”