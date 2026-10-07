Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident in Co. Derry

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Co. Derry.

At around 1.20pm on Tuesday, police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, had sustained injuries following an altercation on Railway Road in Coleraine.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill.

The man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court in Ballymena on Thursday, October 8.

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