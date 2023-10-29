Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after double stabbing
Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after double stabbing

Inland Road, Erdington (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Birmingham, West Midlands.

Christopher O'Brien, 39, has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on November 20.

It follows an incident during the early hours of October 8 in which two men, both aged in their 20s, were confronted by a group in Inland Road, Erdington.

The pair sustained stab wounds, which were not life-threatening, prompting police to launch an investigation.

O'Brien, of no fixed address, was arrested last weekend and has now been charged with two attempted murders, possession of an offensive weapon and separate driving offences.

Police enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101.

