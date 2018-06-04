Man dead and two teens seriously injured after crash between van and tractor in rural Ireland

A MAN in his 30s has died and two teenagers seriously injured in a collision between a van and a tractor in Co. Cork.

The crash occurred on the R522 between Buttevant and Liscarroll shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

Emergency services including Gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter 112 attended the scene near Ballincurrig.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers of the van, a male and female both in their late teens, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

They are understood to be in a serious condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his late 20s, escaped injury.

The stretch of the R522 has been closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and a Garda PSV officer.

Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later tonight.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at CUH for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Mallow Garda Station 02 231 450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.