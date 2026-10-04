Man dies in fire at residence in Co. Dublin
News

Man dies in fire at residence in Co. Dublin

A MAN has died following a fire at a residence in Co. Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the fire at an apartment complex in Stillorgan at around 1.40am today.

A man, aged in his 50s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The coroner has been notified," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body has been conveyed to Loughlinstown Mortuary where a postmortem examination will take place in due course.

"A technical examination of the scene has been carried out."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

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