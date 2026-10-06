Man jailed after cannabis and £250k in cash found in home

A MAN has been jailed after officers recovered cannabis and over £250k in cash from his home.

Joseph Kearney appeared before Belfast Crown Court yesterday, in connection with drug offences linked to EncroChat - an encrypted phone network used by criminals.

The 44-year-old, from Dunmurry in Co. Antrim, was sentenced to four years and six months, half of which is to be served in custody and half on licence.

He was investigated under Operation Venetic which, led by the National Crime Agency and backed by European law enforcement agencies, successfully infiltrated the EncroChat network he was part of.

“EncroChat was an encrypted phone network deemed to be used by the global criminal fraternity to plan illegal activity, typically drug importation and the movement of money,” Detective Inspector Kelly, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, said.

“Having identified Joseph Kearney as the user of an encrypted mobile phone, police carried out a search of his home in Dunmurry in June 2020,” he explained.

“Here, a number of items were located and recovered, including over a quarter of a million pounds in cash, bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £30,000, as well as documentation and a banknote counting machine.

“Kearney was subsequently arrested and later charged to court.”

Detective Inspector Kelly added: “An analysis of his mobile phone revealed significant references to money laundering, the importation, possession and supply of controlled drugs, with suspected drug dealing activities listed within the documents recovered.”

The detective explained: “Throughout this case we have worked closely with partners, including the National Crime Agency and prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service.

“It’s thanks to such collective efforts, backed by our own Cyber Crime Centre and Economic Crime Unit, that we were able to bring the defendant before court.

“The investigation, and this result, is a reflection of our ongoing commitment and joint efforts to bring organised crime groups, and anyone involved in criminal activity, to justice.

“Working with our partners, we will continue to investigate and disrupt the illegal activities of those who bring drugs, and essentially bring nothing but harm, to vulnerable members of our communities.”

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