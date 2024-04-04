Marked mineral oil worth €66k seized in raid on haulage yard in Tipperary
News

Marked mineral oil worth €66k seized in raid on haulage yard in Tipperary

REVENUE officers have seized marked mineral oil worth €34,800 in a raid on a haulafge yard in Tipperary.

Some 40,500 litres of the illegal fuel – which has an estimated retail value of over €66,200 – were seized on April 2.

“The illicit fuel was discovered during the search of a haulage yard and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €34,800,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

A man in his 30s has been questioned, they added.

The seizure follows a separate case last week where Revenue officers seized approximately 24,875 litres of beer, with an estimated value of over €99,000, at Rosslare Europort.

“The illicit beer, of multiple brands, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,400,” the Revenue spokesperson said.

“The consignment was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France," they added.

Both the trailer and alcohol have been seized and the driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing, according to Revenue.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” the organisation states.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

See More: Tipperary

Related

Teenage pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Mayo
News 3 days ago

Teenage pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Mayo

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after man in his 60s dies following assault in Co. Tipperary
News 1 month ago

Arrest after man in his 60s dies following assault in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly woman hospitalised in tractor hit-and-run in Co. Tipperary
News 1 month ago

Elderly woman hospitalised in tractor hit-and-run in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Sinéad Cusack joins cast as hit show People, Places and Things makes West End return
Entertainment 1 day ago

Sinéad Cusack joins cast as hit show People, Places and Things makes West End return

By: Fiona Audley

Irish island described as ‘desolate beauty’ listed among top ten most underrated in Europe
Travel 1 day ago

Irish island described as ‘desolate beauty’ listed among top ten most underrated in Europe

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes to cyclist killed in collision with car as funeral set to take place
News 1 day ago

Tributes to cyclist killed in collision with car as funeral set to take place

By: Fiona Audley

Irish actors Michelle Dockery and Peter McDonald star in new BBC series This Town
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish actors Michelle Dockery and Peter McDonald star in new BBC series This Town

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney confirms he will step down from cabinet
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney confirms he will step down from cabinet

By: Fiona Audley