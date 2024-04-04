Marked mineral oil worth €66k seized in raid on haulage yard in Tipperary

REVENUE officers have seized marked mineral oil worth €34,800 in a raid on a haulafge yard in Tipperary.

Some 40,500 litres of the illegal fuel – which has an estimated retail value of over €66,200 – were seized on April 2.

“The illicit fuel was discovered during the search of a haulage yard and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €34,800,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

A man in his 30s has been questioned, they added.

The seizure follows a separate case last week where Revenue officers seized approximately 24,875 litres of beer, with an estimated value of over €99,000, at Rosslare Europort.

“The illicit beer, of multiple brands, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,400,” the Revenue spokesperson said.

“The consignment was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France," they added.

Both the trailer and alcohol have been seized and the driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing, according to Revenue.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” the organisation states.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”