Coventry Irish Society hosts annual ball and awards

THE Coventry Irish Society recently welcomed guests from its twin city Cork to their annual ball and awards evening
The event was held at the Christ the King Parish Centre, where guests included the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Damian Boylan and the Lady Mayoress of Cork, Brenda Boylan.
Cork Councillor Kieran McCarthy and Nuala Stewart, Comhairle Cathrach Chorcaí, were also in attendance, along with Kerry TD Pa Daly.
Scroll down for more pictures from the event...
Award Winner, Coventry Irish Society's chair Rory Ryan with chief volunteer Ann Murphy and Majella O'Brien (Pics: Chris Egan)
Award Winner, Outstanding contribution to Arts, Music and Culture goes to Mary McHugh, centre
CIS staff and trustee's with guests Lady Mayoress of Cork Brenda Boylan with Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan, Cllr Kieran McCarthy and Pa Daly TD
Coventry irish Society's Caroline Brogan and Irish language co-ordinator Hayley McCarthy
Gerard Hunter with Kate and Simon McCarthy of the Coventry Irish Society
Outstanding contribution to service as trustee at Coventry Irish Society, Jo Addleton
Lady Mayoress of Cork Brenda Boylan with Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan and Cllr Kieran McCarthy