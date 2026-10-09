Coventry Irish Society hosts annual ball and awards

THE Coventry Irish Society recently welcomed guests from its twin city Cork to their annual ball and awards evening

The event was held at the Christ the King Parish Centre, where guests included the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Damian Boylan and the Lady Mayoress of Cork, Brenda Boylan.

Cork Councillor Kieran McCarthy and Nuala Stewart, Comhairle Cathrach Chorcaí, were also in attendance, along with Kerry TD Pa Daly.