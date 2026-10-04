Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co. Meath
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Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co. Meath

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

The incident, involving a motorcycle and a car, occurred on the R156 at Harlockstown, Dunboyne at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body subsequently removed to Navan Mortuary.

"The driver of the car, a female aged in her 70s, was uninjured," read a statement from gardaí.

"The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Garda Station.

"A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Harlockstown area between 12pm and 12.30pm and who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Meath

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