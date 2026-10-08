New ‘Dublin D’ sculpture installed on Grafton Street

A NEW public sculpture has been installed in Dublin which celebrates the “people, places and qualities” of the city.

Located in Grafton Street, the ‘Dublin D’ has been designed to showcase a “contemporary interpretation" of the Irish capital.

“This sculpture is a vibrant expression of what makes Dublin such a distinctive place,” Dublin City Council Chief Executive Richard Shakespeare said as it was unveiled on October 7.

“It captures the creativity, diversity, energy and sense of community that define our region, while giving people a new and very visible way to connect with the Dublin brand,” he added.

“The sculpture tells Dublin’s story through a series of carefully crafted design elements,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council explained.

“Each letter captures a different aspect of the county and its people – from the warmth of light and welcome, to the greenery of its landscapes, the craftsmanship of wood, the movement of water, the rhythm of music and the diversity of its communities,’ they added.

“Together, the elements create a contemporary interpretation of Dublin – a place that is creative, open, connected and shaped by both its people and its environment.”

Located at the top of Grafton Street, The Dublin D invites residents and visitors to “experience the Dublin brand in a physical and accessible way, while providing a new backdrop for photographs, social media and city experiences”.

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