Michelle O'Neill says Sinn Féin will stand with Garvaghy Road residents 'however long it takes' as 15,000 gather in solidarity

SINN FÉIN'S Michelle O'Neill has said the party will stand with the residents of the Gavaghy Road for 'however long it takes' as the Orange Order continues to try to march through the area.

Around 15,000 people gathered in the area in Saturday in a show of solidarity with locals, who are opposed to the return of the march for the first time in almost 30 years

Meanwhile, the PSNI has said it continues to treat the demonstration as an 'illegal protest' and says those involved may face consequences.

O'Neill, Northern Ireland's First Minister, was speaking a week after legal challenges failed to overturn a ruling from the Parades Commission that the march could go ahead.

It was due to set off from Drumcree Church last Sunday morning on its return route to Portadown but numerous attempts to complete the march have failed due to the protests.

During the biggest show of support so far, Ms O'Neill accused unionist leaders that are supporting the Orange Order of trying to 'reopen old wounds'.

Until last Friday, the march had been blocked by the Parades Commission since 1998, a year that saw three young Catholic brothers killed in a firebomb attack on their home amid sectarian violence surrounding the standoff.

"We will not allow this community to have their rights trampled upon," Ms O'Neill told protestors on Saturday.

"We stand with you for however long it takes to ensure this march does not go down this road.

"You're all here today to take a stand. You're taking a stand against sectarianism, you're taking a stand against intimidation and triumphalism and that is always the right thing to do.

"The British Government has the power to stop this unwanted march. So far, they have failed to intervene.

"I heard the Secretary of State the other night talk about being between a rock and a hard place. I've never heard such nonsense.

"This is the difference between right and wrong, it's very simple.

"There are some unionist leaders out there that are engaged in a dangerous attempt to bring us back to the past, to reopen old wounds.

"We cannot let them succeed. Your determination here today tells me you will not let them succeed.

"There will be no going back. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever."

'We are not lesser people'

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition (GRRC) also criticised Secretary of State Chris Bryant for failing to understand the depth of feeling surrounding the parade.

"I met with the British Secretary of State and I put a question to him," Mr Mac Cionnaith told the crowd on Saturday.

"If, instead of the Garvaghy Road being in Portadown it was in London or Birmingham or some English city, and some right-wing, fascist organisation wished to walk through a minority community, would the British Government not stop it?

"I don't think he realised the significance of that question or even the timing of that question because this weekend sees the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street.

"Those of you who know your history and the fight against fascism and the fight against right-wing parties will know that the fascists who tried to march through minority communities in Cable Street were beaten and chased.

"There's another fascist, right-wing organisation here in Ireland, there's no other way to describe it.

"Why else should an organisation exclude almost every Catholic in this country from its membership?

"Sectarianism, fascism, racism — they're the same mindset that treat other people as lesser than themselves.

"We are not a lesser people. We never were and we never will be."

Despite the sizeable support for residents on Saturday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said those taking part risked facing criminal charges.

"Police in Portadown are aware of a large gathering of people on the Garvaghy Road earlier today," he said.

"There was significant traffic disruption which whilst now subsiding, motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible.

"Importantly, we also want to remind people that anyone blocking the Garvaghy Road will still be treated as participating in an unnotified and therefore illegal protest.

"Police evidence gathering remains ongoing. Anyone found to have broken the law will face criminal justice consequences."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.