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Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of Marian Beattie’s murder
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Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of Marian Beattie’s murder

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a teenager in Northern Ireland more than 50 years ago have issued an appeal for information on the anniversary of her death.

Marian Beattie’s body was found at the bottom of a quarry near Aughnacloy in Co. Tyrone 53 years ago today, on March 31, 1973.

The 18-year-old had attended a charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy the previous evening to listen to her brother’s band.

She was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Marian Beattie's body was found in a quarry in Co. Tyrone

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the nearby quarry shortly after 6am the following morning, Saturday, March 31.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch are currently reviewing the murder and have appealed for information from the public surrounding the circumstances leading to her death.

“We believe Marian left the dance at Hadden’s Garage with a man, walking in the direction of the nearby car park at the top of Hadden’s Quarry about 400 yards away from the garage,” Detective Inspector McCrissican, from Legacy Investigation Branch, said.

“We do not know what happened next, but Marian’s body was found at the bottom of the quarry below the car park,” he added.

“I appreciate this murder took place over 50 years ago but we would like to talk to anyone who was at the dance at Hadden’s Garage on the night of Friday, 30th March 1973.

“Marian went there with a girlfriend to listen to her brother’s band.

“Did you see who she was dancing with or speaking with? Did you see her leave the dance with a man? Do you know who he was?

“Did you see her in the car park at the quarry any time after 1.15am on the Saturday morning?

“Additionally, do you remember anyone who was at the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes? Has anyone ever talked about the events of that night?”

Det Insp McCrissican said Marian’s family “deserve to know what happened to her that night”.

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who may be able to help us progress the investigation and bring some closure to the Beattie family to come forward and speak to Detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch.

“Detectives can be contacted by calling 101. Alternatively a report can be made online and also via Crimestoppers anonymously.”

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See More: Investigation, Marian Beattie, Murder, Tyrone

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