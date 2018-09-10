Taoiseach Leo Varadkar brands Irish constitution 'sexist and backward' for encouraging women to stay at home
News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar brands Irish constitution 'sexist and backward' for encouraging women to stay at home

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has described the Irish constitution's treatment of the role of women as "sexist and backward" and called for its reform.

Speaking at the 1st International Congress of Parliamentary Women’s Caucuses at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar described Article 41.2 - the controversial clause which encourages women to take up domestic duties over paid employment - as "insulting and outdated".

A referendum to remove the provision is set to be held by November this year.

Mr Varadkar said: "Despite some of the changes we have made to the Irish constitution in recent months, many aspects of the Irish constitution are still sexist and still backward.

"I know there are some people who are opposed to changing this, to taking this language out of our constitution, saying it's only symbolic.

Advertisement

"But I think symbols and gestures matter.

A referendum on Article 41.2, pictured above, is to be held by November (Image: Oireachtas)

"A women's place is where she wants it to be and our constitution should say no different.

"So as a government we support a referendum on the role of women at home to remove this outdated and insulting language from our constitution, without diminishing the good work that carers do in our society."

The Taoiseach also told the conference that women are underrepresented in decision-making structures across both the private and public sectors.

The event - attended by politicians, activists, writers, artists and academics from over 40 countries - is aimed at discussing how parliamentaries can work to address issues facing women in the modern era.

Advertisement

Mr Varadkar added that the number of Irish women who have held ministerial roles in government, at 19, was "far too few and something has to change".

He said: "Barriers that women face when it comes to full and equal participation in political process are many.

"A lack of encouragement can sometimes lead to a lack of confidence.

"We need a change in our culture as well as a change in our policies."

See More: Article 41.2, Dublin, Ireland, Irish Constitution, Irish Women, Leo Varadkar, Sexism

Related

Details of exchange between Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane and player Harry Arter revealed
News 3 hours ago

Details of exchange between Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane and player Harry Arter revealed

By: Ryan Price

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder
News 4 hours ago

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder

By: Ryan Price

Seven injured in Paris knife attack
News 5 hours ago

Seven injured in Paris knife attack

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Couple discover 'spy camera' hidden in their Airbnb flat
News 13 minutes ago

Couple discover 'spy camera' hidden in their Airbnb flat

By: Jack Beresford

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night
News 15 hours ago

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up
News 16 hours ago

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up

By: Gerard Donaghy

Prisoner escapes guards after being taken for hospital appointment
News 17 hours ago

Prisoner escapes guards after being taken for hospital appointment

By: Gerard Donaghy

Number of British people becoming Irish citizens increases five-fold in one year
News 21 hours ago

Number of British people becoming Irish citizens increases five-fold in one year

By: Gerard Donaghy