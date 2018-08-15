Two arrested after 18-year-old girl 'stabbed in face' during brutal mugging in Dublin

TWO people have been arrested after a young woman was stabbed in the face and robbed in Dublin city centre last night.

The 18-year-old woman was attacked on Golden Lane in Dublin 8 at around 7.20pm.

She reportedly suffered serious stab wounds to her face before items were stolen from her.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a number of Garda units responded.

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident following a search of the area.

The pair are being held at separate Garda stations in the city.

The injured woman, meanwhile, is receiving treatment at St James's Hospital.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault is urged to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.