Two arrested after drugs stash worth €2.4m uncovered in Dublin
News

Two arrested after drugs stash worth €2.4m uncovered in Dublin

€2.4million worth of cannabis was seized

POLICE in Dublin have uncovered a drugs stash worth €2.4 million at a property in the city.

As part of Operation Tara and an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin Region, Gardaí conducted an operation in South Dublin on Monday, February 20.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted two vehicles in the Tallaght area yesterday, which led them to search a residential address in the Knocklyon area.

€2.4million worth of cannabis was seized in the search

During the course of theses searches, 120 kilogrammes of cannabis, with an estimated street sale value of €2.4 million, was seized.

The drugs have be sent for further analysis.

Two males, aged in their 40s have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

