Two men arrested after teenager suffers serious head injury in brawl

POLICE have arrested two men after an assault in Co. Tyrone left a teenager hospitalised with serious head injuries.

Yesterday the PSNI had appealed for witnesses to the assault in Dungannon, which took place in the early hours of Monday, August 7.

During an altercation involving a number of people, a man, aged in his late teens, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, the PSNI state.

This morning it was confirmed that two men, aged 29 and 32, had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident in Dungannon’s Irish Street area to come forward.

Det Serg Robinson added: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Irish Street area at the time and saw anything to contact us on 101, quoting reference 141 of 7/8/23.”

He also urged those with footage of the incident not to share this on social media.

"We are aware of video footage on social media and would ask that people not share this, but instead, provide us with any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage they have that may help with our investigation," he said.