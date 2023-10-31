'Using fireworks is illegal in Ireland', Gardaí warn as Halloween celebrations get underway
Some of the illegal fireworks seized under Operation Tombola yesterday

GARDAÍ investigating the supply of illegal fireworks in Ireland have made an arrest in Finglas, Dublin.

Some 29 boxes of multi-fire fireworks, valued at approximately €8,000, were seized by Gardaí last night as part of ongoing investigations related to Operation Tombola - which targets the supply of illegal fireworks.

Officers conducted a search of a premises in Finglas, Dublin 11, yesterday evening, October 30, they confirmed today.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

Today they warned members of the public that it is illegal to use fireworks in Ireland.

Fireworks worth €8,000 weer seized under Operation Tombola yesterday

“In advance of a busy night for all emergency services, An Garda Síochána would like to remind people that the sale, possession and use of fireworks in this country is illegal,” they stated.

“Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injury and/or distress to people and pets, as well as potentially causing fires in properties if they continue to burn after landing.”

They added: “It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property.

“Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents and adults to advise children of the hazards fireworks pose.”

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

