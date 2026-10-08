Witness appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in Donegal collision

A MOTORCYCLIST is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Co. Donegal.

The incident happened on the N13 at Correnagh in Letterkenny at around 5.20pm yesterday afternoon.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be “non-life-threatening at this time”, Gardaí have confirmed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the police force.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward,” they said in a statement issued today.

“In particular, anyone who was in the vicinity of Correnagh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, on October 7 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is urged to contact investigating Gardaí,” they add.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the area during that time are also asked to make it available to Gardaí.”

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