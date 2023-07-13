Woman arrested after cannabis worth over €50k found in Wexford property
News

Woman arrested after cannabis worth over €50k found in Wexford property

Herbal cannabis worth €52,000 has been seized in county Wexford

A WOMAN aged in her 30s has been arrested after gardaí found cannabis worth €52,000 during a joint operation with Revenue officers.

The seizure followed an intelligence-led joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service, with assistance from the New Ross District Detective Unit in County Wexford.

During the raid, Revenue officers seized approximately 2.6kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €52,000.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested by gardaí as part of the operation.

She is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Wexford, while investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” they added.

