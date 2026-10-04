Woman dies days after road traffic collision in Dublin

A WOMAN who sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Dublin last weekend has sadly passed away.

Danielle O'Keane, 37, was rushed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital following the incident on North Wall Quay, Dublin 1 last Saturday night.

The Newry native was reportedly travelling in a rickshaw with friends to meet her husband after attending a Westlife concert at the 3Arena when the incident occurred.

According to a fundraising page set up to support the family, Ms O'Keane sustained a life-ending brain injury in the collision.

Sadly, the mother-of-two passed away in hospital on Thursday.

A death notice confirmed her passing, adding that funeral details will follow later.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the vicinity of North Wall Quay on Saturday, September 26, 2026 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí," read a statement.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station."

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