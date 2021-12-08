Covid-hit Munster add 22 young players to Champions Cup squad for Wasps tie

MUNSTER HAVE added 22 young players to their European Champions Cup test against Wasps this Sunday after Covid ravaged through the team on tour.

Some of the team are still in South Africa isolating, while others who returned have also had to isolate. This leaves Munster with a depleted squad and for some of the 22 young players called up to make a name for themselves.

The likes of Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray, some of the older players are among seven internationals available as they did not travel to South Africa.

Every one of the 22 players called up is under the age of 21.

Edwin Edogbo, Patrick CampbelL, and Tony Butler include recent arrivals to Munster's youth system. Most of the players called up have played in the All-Ireland League this season.

Campell could feature at the full-back role in Sunday's game. He's previously come from a gaelic football background with the Cork minor team

Munster haven't given Wasps the fixture like Scarlets, who gave away the European opener to Bristol. Most of the Welsh side are still quarantining in Belfast, Munster feel they can push through with the fixture

Fourteen Munster players and staff remain in South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19 with 34 personnel also still undergoing mandatory self-isolation following their return to Ireland on 1 December.

In addition to O'Mahony and Munster, Joe Carbery, Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Conway are set to be available after not being in South Africa because of their involvement in Ireland's successful November games.

Damian de Allende is also in contention to feature on Saturday after also missing the trip because of his participation in South Africa's autumn Tests while Ireland center Chris Farrell and prop Roman Salanoa could also be in contention following injury spells.

Munster squad additions for European Champions Cup

Forwards: Edwin Edogbo (lock), John Forde (back row), Nicky Greene (back row), Alessandro Heaney (loosehead prop), Peter Hyland (back row), Jack Kelleher (back row), Darragh McCarthy (tighthead prop), Darragh McSweeney (tighthead prop), Conor Moloney (back row), Dylan Murphy (hooker), Fearghail O'Donoghue (back row), Jack O'Sullivan (back row), Kieran Ryan (loosehead prop)

Backs: Tony Butler (fly-half), Patrick Campbell (full-back/wing), George Coomber (wing), Alan Flannery (center), Darragh French (center), Adam Maher (scrum-half), Andrew O'Mahony (scrum-half), Jack Oliver (scrum-half), Jamie Shanahan (wing)