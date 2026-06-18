Para cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy wins another gold medal for Ireland

SUSSEX-BASED para cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy has secured another gold medal for Ireland.

The Crawley-born athlete, whose family roots lie in Donegal, is one of Ireland’s most successful para cyclists - having medalled consistently at World Championships and Paralympic Games since her first appearance in 2014.

Over the weekend Ms Dunlevy, who is a former Irish Post Award winner, was among the Irish team which won seven medals at the 2026 UEC Para Cycling European Road Championships in Maniago and Montereale Valcellina.

Twelve athletes represented Ireland across the three days of competition in Italy, including Ms Dunlevy and her tandem pilot Linda Kelly.

The pair added another European title to their already impressive record together, winning gold in the Women’s B Time Trial on Friday, June 12.

Dunlevy and Kelly finished just 0.75 seconds ahead of the bikes from Great Britain and Italy respectively.

Reflecting on their achievement, Kelly said she was “delighted to be returning home as European Time Trial Champion”.

The pair also secured a bronze medal in the Women’s B Road Race.

Elsewhere Richael Timothy was crowned European Road Race Champion in the Women’s C3 category, taking home a second gold medal for Ireland.

Timothy produced a sprint finish which saw her beat Dutch rider Aniek van den Aarssen to the line, with France’s Tifany Huot Marchand taking bronze.

It was the Galway native’s second medal of the Championships, having already won bronze in the Women’s C3 Time Trial on Friday.

Speaking after her time trial medal, Timothy said it had been “the best time trial ride of my life” and added that the result was special, but the biggest thing she would take from it was confidence.

Sinead Greenan and Alice Sharpe made their European Championship debut for Ireland at the competition, where they finished fourth in the Women’s B Time Trial.

On the final day of the competition, both Irish tandems competed in the Women’s B Road Race.

Greenan and Sharpe took the silver medal, closely following by Dunlevy and Kelly who came third to take bronze.

Heather Jameson also won two bronze medals, in both the Women’s C2 Time Trial and Women’s C2 Road Race.

“The timing of the results is significant, with the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships coming up in Huntsville, Alabama this September,” a spokesperson for Paralympics Ireland said.

“After seven European medals in Italy, the Irish squad will now turn their focus to the next major test on the international calendar,” they added.

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