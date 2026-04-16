Living la dolce vita on a Tuscan spa break

ANCIENT geothermal waters have long drawn people seeking rest, relaxation and wellness to San Giuliano Terme.

Nestled in the lush hills of Tuscany, in the province of Pisa, this Italian spa town’s naturally heated waters have been popular with locals and visitors alike for centuries.

First, they were enjoyed by the ancient Italian society known as the Etruscans.

Later it was the Romans. Then, in the 18th century, they gained a far wider audience.

In 1743 the Grand Duke of Tuscany, Francesco Stefano of Lorena, had an equally grand spa residence built in the town – one that would go on to play host to visiting nobility from across Europe for many years.

The Grand Duke and his wife spent their summers at their Bagni di Pisa palace, where they, and their guests, indulged in the health-giving properties of the warm waters which gushed through the many pools, baths - and even a carefully constructed cave - that he instructed be built within it.

Fast forward a few hundred years and while the Grand Duke has long gone, his holiday home still stands proudly at the centre of the town, where it continues to attract those seeking respite, rejuvenation and a touch of la dolce vita – the Italian term for a lifestyle that relishes small daily pleasures and embraces a slower pace of living.

Luckily for all of us non-royals, the Duke’s palace has been transformed into a luxurious spa hotel, and while it retains the impressive architecture, elaborate furnishings and antique artwork of its royal roots, you no longer need a formal invite or a noble title to visit.

Today, with multiple thermal pools, a bustling brochure of spa treatments and an utterly exquisite location, the Bagni di Pisa Palace & Thermal Spa attracts guests from all over the world.

Locals too continue to visit and all have at least one thing in common – a desire to experience the royal rituals of those gone before them while indulging the ‘sweet life’ the Italians are so fond of.

So, we didn’t think twice when the opportunity arose to take a spa break at the resort.

Tuscany was a new location for our family adventures, but it was one that was certainly on our list - as was the chance to visit the leaning tower of Pisa, which is only a short drive - and even shorter train ride - away. But more on that later.

The trip was a must-do from whatever perspective we looked at it, and it did not disappoint.

From the moment we arrived at Bagni di Pisa, which is flanked by beautiful Tuscan countryside and set against the Pisan Mountain range - or Monti Pisano as it is known locally - we felt at peace.

Now that is not an easily achievable thing when travelling with three relatively young children, but there is something about this hotel which simply inspires calm.

To be fair, our journey to it probably helped.

Our taxi ride from Pisa airport, which is roughly six kilometres away from San Giuliano Terme, brought us through some of the most stunning scenery I have ever witnessed in real life.

From vast olive groves to rustic terracotta-tiled villas and vibrant orange and lemon trees, there were awesome sights at every turn, which proved an enticing start to our Italian adventure.

It was impossible for any of us – even the youngest of our children - to ignore the beauty and quietude we found ourselves within on that short journey, and this was only furthered once we entered the hotel.

Boasting a unique wellness offering that is popular among modern day dignitaries and celebrities, as well as the everyday holidaymaker, Bagni di Pisa follows an 'equilibrium philosophy'.

Under this mantle, the hotel is dedicated to helping its guests achieve a more balanced lifestyle and it provides many ways in which to do this.

Firstly, you are handed your spa kit bag, complete with robe, slippers and a swimming cap. Next you are taken on a guided tour of the hotel and spa facilities. Everything else is up to you.

There are indoor pools, an outdoor rooftop pool, pools containing natural calcium and magnesium and hydromassage jets, and a Turkish bath where you can use a sea salt scrub or thermal mud to give your body an extra rejuvenating treat.

If you truly want to step back in time and spa like an ancient Italian dignitary, you can pay a visit to the Grand Duke's thermal grotto.

To get there you follow a small passage which was hand carved into the stone below the resort centuries ago.

This leads you to a natural cavity where a basin chiselled into the rock is filled with the water of a thermal spring which flows from a small natural waterfall.

Immersing yourself in this warm water, in the humidity of the space, provides a sort of steam bath which helps to balance your body and your mind, but also regulates your blood pressure and helps eliminate toxins.

It also relaxes muscles, opens airways and reduces inflammation, making it one of the most popular experiences at Bagni di Pisa.

But there is plenty more to enjoy there too.

There are all sorts of massages on offer, as well as an invigorating thermal mud therapy which mixes the local spring water with Tuscan clay and sees the paste applied at a high temperature to target areas of the body in need of detoxification, destressing and pain relief.

It is a fabulous treatment. There is something about being wrapped up in mud that forces you to let go of anything that is on your mind and simply roll with it. I didn't know I needed the mud until I was cocooned in it and I urge anyone who visits to give it a go.

There are family treatments too. A chocolate-based massage session for parents and children it most certainly a highlight – you’ll just need to prise your children away from the pools for long enough to enjoy it.

And the attention to wellness continues outside of the immediate spa area, with diet and nutrition packages on offer to accompany the treatments.

Really anything you can think of which may give you a boost, either mentally, physically or both, can be found here.

And while supporting better health and wellbeing are top of the agenda at Bagni di Pisa, the resort demands that you couple that with leisure and well-used downtime too.

So lunch, dinner and some very good Italian wine were also highlights of our stay.

Where fluffy white robes and slippers are the standard attire for all throughout the day, a chicer clothing option is required for those choosing to take their evening meal in the hotel’s critically acclaimed fine dining Dei Lorena restaurant.

That is where you will find a menu that is bursting with authentic Tuscan cuisine.

Created by head chef Umberto Toscano, it boasts an array of light dishes that fuse the tastes of the region with the ethos of the resort.

Good food goes with good health, so there are vegan, vegetarian and low-calorie options, but also plenty of pasta on the menu too.

Between us we opted for sea bass, chicken and pork dishes and found each to be well portioned, beautifully presented and delicious.

There is pudding, of course, Italian desserts are not to be missed, and a fabulous selection of wine, so all persons in our party were well sated by the end of the night.

Away from its luxury dining offer and high-quality spa facilities, Bagni di Pisa is also very well located for anyone wanting to experience a bit more of the Tuscan region.

A short walk from the hotel is San Giuliano Terme railway station which boasts multiple daily services connecting travellers with some of the most iconic spots in this part of central Italy.

These services are regular, reliable and very reasonably priced.

We made use of them to visit Pisa – the tower is truly leaning and, as such, mind-blowing to view in real life, Lucca – an ancient walled city full of striking medieval buildings and well-preserved Romanesque churches, and Florence, the Tuscan capital, the birthplace of the Renaissance, the home of Michaelangelo’s David, and our daughter's namesake.

Had we more time, we would certainly have seen more, but on reflection our Tuscan spa break had just the right balance of adventure and relaxation.

From treatments to train journeys, and sightseeing to swimming, we enjoyed every day to its fullest and still came away feeling relaxed and rested.

It seems Bagni di Pisa’s equilibrium philosophy had rather quickly rubbed off on us.

For Bagni di Pisa Palace & Thermal Spa bookings and further information cick here