Arrest after arson attack at block of flats in Co. Derry

A MAN has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a block of flats in Co. Derry.

The incident occurred in the Glenview Drive area of Limavady in the early hours of Thursday.

No one was injured in the attack, which saw residents evacuated while crews tackled the blaze.

"Police received a report shortly after 3.30am that an oil tank was on fire at a property in the area," said Detective Inspector Lavery of the PSNI.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

"A number of occupants inside the flats had to be evacuated from the building.

"They have since been allowed to return home.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

"We are treating this report as arson endangering life and are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.

"Officers have since arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 194 of July 20.