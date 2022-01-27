Two men arrested after bringing dead man into post office to collect pension

GARDAÍ HAVE arrested two men after the body of an elderly man was taken into a post office last week in what appeared to be an attempt to claim his pension.

Peadar Doyle (66) was taken to a post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow town last Friday by two men, and during the course of the incident staff became suspicious of the men.

The two men in their 30s then left the body of Mr Doyle at the scene, after which Gardaí and emergency services were notified.

It was later discovered that the man was dead, with his exact cause of death yet to be determined.

It is not believed that foul play was involved in his death.

The men are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in separate stations and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time."