Elderly couple grabbed and thrown by burglars in ‘horrific’ Co. Down attack
News

Elderly couple grabbed and thrown by burglars in ‘horrific’ Co. Down attack

POLICE are hunting for three men after an elderly couple were targeted by burglars in a ‘horrific’ attack in Co. Down.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday at Elmfield Villas in Warrenpoint.

Three males forced their way into the home of the couple, who are aged in their 70s.

The woman was grabbed and thrown to the ground while her husband was grabbed by the throat.

The suspects searched the house before making off with a sum of cash, a mobile phone, three white gold rings and a man’s leather wallet.

“This was a horrific attack and this couple endured a frightening and violent violation of their home,” said PSNI Detective Sergeant Connor.

Advertisement

“The individuals who carried out this attack have nothing to offer society and need to face the full rigour of the law.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and help us with our investigation.”

Detectives have urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Elmfield area or the Upper Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint on Friday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference 1261 09/11/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: Co Down, Warrenpoint

Related

Two arrested over incident that saw men dressed in KKK outfits outside Co. Down Islamic centre
News 2 days ago

Two arrested over incident that saw men dressed in KKK outfits outside Co. Down Islamic centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman tied up and beaten in burglary in County Down
News 1 week ago

Woman tied up and beaten in burglary in County Down

By: Rebecca Keane

Police appeal after unidentified body discovered on Irish beach
News 4 weeks ago

Police appeal after unidentified body discovered on Irish beach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Busker, 13, wows Dublin crowds with stunning cover of A Star Is Born hit song Shallow
News 19 minutes ago

Busker, 13, wows Dublin crowds with stunning cover of A Star Is Born hit song Shallow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested
News 2 hours ago

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway
News 9 hours ago

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released
News 22 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
News 23 hours ago

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers

By: Rebecca Keane