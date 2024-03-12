Family left ‘heartbroken’ after young man killed in collision between car and truck
A YOUNG man who died after the car he was travelling in collided with a truck in Co. Cavan has been named locally as Dylan Costin.

The vehicles collided on the N3 at Drumcrauve in Co. Cavan at around 3am yesterday morning (March 11).

Mr Costin, who was from Belturbet in Cavan, was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Costin’s family have since confirmed his death.

The 24-year-old is “deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Una, father Kevin, sisters Mary, Linda and Nicole" they said.

He also leaves behind his “adored nephew James, nieces Casey, Mckenzie, Alanna, Sevanna and Kyle, brother-in-law Paddy, grandparents Mary Smith, Bernie and Eamon Costin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends” they added.

Mr Costin’s funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Belturbet at 11.30am on Thursday, March 14, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

The service will also be livestreamed for those wishing to view online.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to yesterday’s collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they add.

